The Process Of Landing A Spot On MasterChef Is Fascinatingly Odd

The prospect of doing well on the cooking reality show "MasterChef" can mean increased exposure and a boost to business, especially if you're one of the "MasterChef" winners. But competing on the show is certainly no cakewalk. Before cameras start rolling, contestants have to earn their spot, and the audition process can be grueling. Though "MasterChef" began as a British show, the format was adapted for American audiences, and some of the differences in production can be seen in the application process.

On the "MasterChef" U.S. website, the show's staff explains that producers evaluate applicants' passion, skill, and willingness to participate in life-changing opportunities. Shortlisted candidates are then invited for a test screening, and the final roster of chefs is selected after the footage is reviewed. As season 3 hopeful Jessie Glenn recounted to Salon, after a video was sent in and an audition cooking session was recorded, a thick stack of paperwork was sent for her to complete.

Glenn observed that some applicants were recruited without having to audition, yet she spent hours participating in a personality test, meeting with a private detective, and even sending in blood samples before liability waivers and contracts were issued. Season 2 contestant Ben Starr detailed his similar experience in a blog post (via Quora). He described standing in line with 100 other contestants waiting to plate a signature dish to present it to an unknown assembly of casting agents, producers, and instructors. Starr, too, recalls several months of interviews, evaluations, investigations, and blood tests collected for DNA sequencing.