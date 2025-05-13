What Not To Do When Waiting For Your Drinks At Starbucks
Picture this: You're grabbing your daily java or checking out the new summer menu at Starbucks. You're thirsty, excited, and maybe even in a rush if you're on your way to work. The shop is crowded, and after you order, you know you'll have to wait for a few minutes for your drink to be made. Where do you stand? If it's right at the counter where the baristas place beverages that are ready for their customers, you might be breaking one of the Starbucks etiquette rules we should all be following.
From fast-food eateries to high-end destinations, there are drinking and dining etiquette rules to know in order to ensure a smooth, enjoyable experience for everyone. Being aware of the basics before you head out to pick up coffee or order a meal allows you to feel confident and comfortable. It ensures you're being courteous to fellow patrons, and it also helps you treat the staff with the respect they deserve. Starbucks is an especially high-traffic spot where people are often ordering complicated drinks, and just as often, those customers want their drinks quickly.
If everyone followed a few guidelines, their Starbucks runs would be easy-peasy. Hovering near the pick-up counter as soon as you order your drink is one of the biggest contributors to tension. You're in the way of other customers, some of whom may have ordered before you and so will need to get around you to get their drinks first, and you're also putting pressure on the baristas.
What to do instead of hovering while waiting at Starbucks
It's easy to understand how many of us end up hovering: The space around the pick-up counter can get packed, and everyone wants to be able to get their beverages and go. But once you try giving everyone some space, you'll see that you don't lose any time grabbing your drink, and because the baristas will shout out your name, there's little chance of you missing your order. Instead, find a spot that's out of the way. You can stand behind the customers who are already near the counter, since their orders will be ready first, and they'll move on. You can even find a seat and listen for your name from there.
Starbucks serves an average of 450 customers per day, per location, and that number can be higher in some places. Many customers are also picking up orders for multiple drinks, and all of those orders and patrons can turn into chaos if people get in each other's way or throw the semblance of a first-come, first-served flow. Also, consider that Starbucks employees work incredibly hard and still meet many challenges — their unions strike often for better conditions, and a recent dress code update has many upset that they must buy new clothes with their own low wages. You can help show the baristas behind your favorite drinks some appreciation with a tip and respectful behavior, like giving them the space to churn out all those complex drinks quickly.