What Not To Do When Waiting For Your Drinks At Starbucks

Picture this: You're grabbing your daily java or checking out the new summer menu at Starbucks. You're thirsty, excited, and maybe even in a rush if you're on your way to work. The shop is crowded, and after you order, you know you'll have to wait for a few minutes for your drink to be made. Where do you stand? If it's right at the counter where the baristas place beverages that are ready for their customers, you might be breaking one of the Starbucks etiquette rules we should all be following.

From fast-food eateries to high-end destinations, there are drinking and dining etiquette rules to know in order to ensure a smooth, enjoyable experience for everyone. Being aware of the basics before you head out to pick up coffee or order a meal allows you to feel confident and comfortable. It ensures you're being courteous to fellow patrons, and it also helps you treat the staff with the respect they deserve. Starbucks is an especially high-traffic spot where people are often ordering complicated drinks, and just as often, those customers want their drinks quickly.

If everyone followed a few guidelines, their Starbucks runs would be easy-peasy. Hovering near the pick-up counter as soon as you order your drink is one of the biggest contributors to tension. You're in the way of other customers, some of whom may have ordered before you and so will need to get around you to get their drinks first, and you're also putting pressure on the baristas.