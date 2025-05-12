The Best Nespresso Signature Pod Flavor Isn't What You Might Expect

There are so many different coffee machines out there nowadays, but the Nespresso Vertuo truly is unique. It's Nespresso's most advanced system, with an innovative barcode technology that automatically adjusts the machine's settings depending on the capsule inserted. There are a lot of these clever little capsules to choose from, but the Vertuo Signature range is especially suited to those who enjoy larger-sized coffees. We ranked every Nespresso Signature pod to help you narrow it down, and there was one that stood out — the Half Caffeinato.

It might sound like an unexpected choice, seeing as the Half Caffeinato only contains 50 percent of the caffeine of a normal pod. To be honest, even our expert tester was taken aback by how much they enjoyed this coffee. But the Arabica bean blend is incredibly smooth and flavorful. With a level five rating on Nespresso's intensity scale, the Half Caffeinato is a mild coffee with notes of sweet biscuit. It's nutty, velvety, and easy to drink black. In fact, it really doesn't need any additions at all, and its caffeine level makes it perfect for your second cup of the day.