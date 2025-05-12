Pair This Wine With Sour Patch Kids Candy For An Unexpectedly Classy Experience

A candy as snackable as Sour Patch Kids deserves a friendly wine that's just as sippable. Bring a touch of panache to your favorite sour candies with this wine paring tip, which comes from our guide for pairing wine with Halloween candy. Happily, Sour Patch Kids are available year-round, and so is our go-to wine for elevating this treat to a sophisticated grown-up snack: sparkling rosé.

With Sour Patch Kids, the biggest hurdle is selecting a wine that will complement the full variety of fruity flavors. Each Sour Patch Kid has a different taste. As Tasting Table's own wine expert Lucia Capretti explains, "Given that these gummy candies evolve as you consume them, you'll want a wine that stands up to the range. Sparkling rosé is incredibly versatile since it balances soft tannins with effervescence and fruity flavors, making it an excellent pairing wine."

On the palate, rosé is semisweet with enough dryness to counterbalance that already-sweet candy. The sparkling bubbly fizz provides a compelling textural component alongside the candy's mouth-puckering citric acid coating. Cut that sour acidity with an effervescent mouthfeel and lean into your playful side. To delight dinner party guests, bring out a crystal glass dish of Sour Patch Kids and a bottle of sparkling rosé to punctuate a multi-course dinner party (bonus points for making the dessert course easier on the host, too). Or, simply enjoy this perfect pairing during a solo movie night, or an afternoon in the hammock.