The Absolute Best Dessert At Red Robin Is Worth Saving Room For

Red Robin may be known for bottomless fries and a delicious bleu cheese burger, but the restaurant's desserts are not to be dismissed. While diners can order cakes, cookies, and donuts of all kinds, one particular Red Robin dessert fared best in Tasting Table's ranking. The chain's sweetest sweet treat is all about chocolate, as evidenced by the beloved Mountain High Mudd Pie.

Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie ranked as the chain's absolute best dessert because it consolidates different flavors, textures, and ice creams in one mountainous confection. According to Red Robin's menu, the Mountain High Mudd Pie consists of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, as well as layers of crumbly Oreos and various sweet drizzles. Namely, the dessert utilizes the well-rounded combination of chocolate fudge, caramel, and a generous dollop of whipped cream. Altogether, these ingredients bring a rich complexity to the treat; the combination tastes both airy and creamy from the ice cream, silky and smooth from the sauces, and crumbly and crunchy from the Oreos.

In fact, it's this latter ingredient that truly elevates Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie. Oreos may seem secondary to the ice cream, but they're a tried-and-true cookie known to balance a slew of chocolate-anchored desserts.