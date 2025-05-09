The Absolute Best Dessert At Red Robin Is Worth Saving Room For
Red Robin may be known for bottomless fries and a delicious bleu cheese burger, but the restaurant's desserts are not to be dismissed. While diners can order cakes, cookies, and donuts of all kinds, one particular Red Robin dessert fared best in Tasting Table's ranking. The chain's sweetest sweet treat is all about chocolate, as evidenced by the beloved Mountain High Mudd Pie.
Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie ranked as the chain's absolute best dessert because it consolidates different flavors, textures, and ice creams in one mountainous confection. According to Red Robin's menu, the Mountain High Mudd Pie consists of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, as well as layers of crumbly Oreos and various sweet drizzles. Namely, the dessert utilizes the well-rounded combination of chocolate fudge, caramel, and a generous dollop of whipped cream. Altogether, these ingredients bring a rich complexity to the treat; the combination tastes both airy and creamy from the ice cream, silky and smooth from the sauces, and crumbly and crunchy from the Oreos.
In fact, it's this latter ingredient that truly elevates Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie. Oreos may seem secondary to the ice cream, but they're a tried-and-true cookie known to balance a slew of chocolate-anchored desserts.
Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie combines Oreos with ice cream in a crowd-favorite concoction
It's no secret that Oreos are great on their own, though they may be even better when combined with other desserts. For proof, consider the multitude of recipes that utilize Oreos as both a star and supporting ingredient; whether you're making brownies, a black forest pie, or a simple icebox cake, Oreos are a deliciously useful tool — and Red Robin's Mountain High Mudd Pie takes full advantage of this potential.
When paired with the chocolate and vanilla ice cream combination, the mud pie evokes cookies and cream, topped with the most complementary of sauces. The combination is delightfully complex and perfectly sweet, though it's not your only choice for dessert.
And, if you prefer your chocolate in a different form, you can alternatively order Red Robin's second-best dessert: the Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake. This lava brownie cake comes with hot fudge, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a strawberry sauce. Just make sure to save room, as it would be a shame to leave any dessert on the plate.