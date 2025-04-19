The Absolute Best Burger At Red Robin Makes Stinky Cheese The Star

"What's in a name?" Juliet asked the moon. Red Robin answers: "the truth," apparently. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Red Robin burgers, the aptly-named Bleu Ribbon burger won first place. As we mentioned in our review, with the Bleu Ribbon burger "we arrive at absolute burger perfection, something the other burgers on this list tried for but just couldn't accomplish." Regardless of such, the Bleu Ribbon burger defied all expectations.

With any bleu cheese burger, it's all about the balancing act. The star ingredient has the potential to overwhelm the profile, and perhaps paradoxically, needs to be paired alongside other complementary toppings in order to shine. Here at Tasting Table, we've tackled this feat with these blue cheese-stuffed burgers with fig and pear. Red Robin takes a more savory approach.

The bold Bleu Ribbon burger comprises bleu cheese crumbles, Heinz 57 Steak Sauce, chipotle aioli, crispy onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. The pungent bleu cheese works thanks to the artful counterbalance of zesty steak sauce and savory fried onions. To finish, a smear of smoky chipotle aioli brings both heat and a moisture component to the mix. This high-stacked burger boasts mildly spicy smoky warmth that builds, but is tamed by the funky bleu cheese for orchestral harmony. Red Robin's Bleu Ribbon burger has even inspired a trove of copycat recipes from home cooks hungry for another taste. For fans hungry for a taste of the fast-casual chain's history, we have seven more eye-opening facts about Red Robin.