How To Give Popcorn An Irresistibly Sweet Upgrade With Store-Bought Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you heat up one of the best microwaveable popcorn brands, you might find yourself wondering how you can jazz it up. Sure, popcorn is satisfyingly tasty and crunchy on its own, but its relatively neutral flavor profile lends itself so well to a variety of added flavors. The options are endless — we ranked 28 of the best popcorn seasonings, and the list included everything from garlic, cheese, and everything bagel topping to Old Bay, bacon salt, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch. But what if you're craving something sweet?

Store-bought cookies are a quick and easy way to turn simple popcorn into an irresistible confection of Willy Wonka-esque proportions. Simply pick any of your favorite cookies and use your blender or food processor to crush them into a powder. In a pinch, you can even just put them in a sealed bag and smash them, which could give you more cookie chunks. You can dust the popcorn with your new cookie seasoning, or bind it to the popcorn with butter or oil. You can also mix in any number of other ingredients to combine flavors, like crushed chocoolate chip cookies with a caramel drizzle. You'll end up with one of the most genius unconventional uses for store-bought cookies, and it will only take you a few minutes longer than popping the popcorn. It's even faster and easier to use one of the best bagged popcorns — just pick an unflavored variety.