Don't Throw Away Used Coffee Pods - Use Them To Beautify Your Dining Space
If you've mastered some of the different ways to reuse your coffee grounds and are looking to next turn empty capsules into treasure, we have a few ideas for your creative endeavors. While a glass container of colorful coffee capsules can liven up a kitchen counter, used capsules can also have aesthetic appeal. Instead of quickly tossing the punctured capsules into the trash, consider repurposing the coffee containers into decorative pieces for your home.
Whether you find yourself with a collection of white K-cup coffee pods or an assortment of colorful Nespresso capsules, the used pieces can be gently punctured so that tiny fairy lights can be pressed through each indentation. Paint white capsules with fun designs or use a blade to carefully cut unique shapes into round Vertuo Master Origins pods. The strands will cast warm light into your spaces and can either be hung up or placed around centerpieces to cast unique shadows of light around your dining room table. Doing good for the environment has never looked this bright.
Repurposing trash into works of art
Your DIY aesthetic upgrades don't need to be limited to strands of light, either. Use empty inverted coffee capsules as small containers for plants and fill the pieces with small seeds to start a garden of herbs. You can also group a collection of empty pods together and fill them each with tiny succulents that form a cohesive garden of greenery when placed together.
Once you start viewing empty coffee capsules as material for arts and crafts ideas, you may be inspired to take on projects of your own creations. Flatten colorful coffee pods to create larger works of art that can be hung up on walls or decorate existing pieces of furniture by gluing the flattened discs to the surface. For a wholesome and fun afternoon activity, provide younger artists with a range of pre-flattened and empty capsules to affix onto cardboard cutouts and offer paint, glitter, and jewels for added embellishments. Not only can your thrifty efforts inspire conversations about upcycling, but you may also start looking for other materials that can be used for creative projects at home.