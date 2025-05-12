Nespresso's Worst Signature Flavor Is Too Intense For Our Liking

Nespresso has truly mastered the art of coffee varieties. Within its very own curated coffee universe, it has successfully captured every shade and flavor of this caffeine miracle. Some are sweet and subtle, while others are bold and robust, and then there's one that crosses right into overly intense territory — an unfortunate deal-breaker for many. That is none other than the Intenso capsule. Having tried and ranked every Nespresso Signature pod, Tasting Table's reviewer came to the conclusion that if you're not a fan of robustly bitter coffee, this capsule simply isn't for you. Apparent from the name, the Nespresso Intenso Signature pod is not for the faint of heart.

In Nespresso's own words on its website, Intenso is "dark as night," and with an intensity level reaching a nine out of 12, this claim is no hyperbole. Robusta coffee beans set the scene for this dramatic potency with their smooth richness, nutty aroma, and high caffeine content. This is joined by Latin American arabicas' subtly sweet nuances, dark roasted to leave a lingering aftertaste. Still, as the robusta coffee is long roasted, the resulting flavor profile is dark, full-bodied, smoky, and notably bitter, with only a delicate hint of brown sugar. While there are still intricate notes enmeshed in one another, in the end, it's the intensity that overpowers this coffee's complexity.