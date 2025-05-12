Nespresso's Worst Signature Flavor Is Too Intense For Our Liking
Nespresso has truly mastered the art of coffee varieties. Within its very own curated coffee universe, it has successfully captured every shade and flavor of this caffeine miracle. Some are sweet and subtle, while others are bold and robust, and then there's one that crosses right into overly intense territory — an unfortunate deal-breaker for many. That is none other than the Intenso capsule. Having tried and ranked every Nespresso Signature pod, Tasting Table's reviewer came to the conclusion that if you're not a fan of robustly bitter coffee, this capsule simply isn't for you. Apparent from the name, the Nespresso Intenso Signature pod is not for the faint of heart.
In Nespresso's own words on its website, Intenso is "dark as night," and with an intensity level reaching a nine out of 12, this claim is no hyperbole. Robusta coffee beans set the scene for this dramatic potency with their smooth richness, nutty aroma, and high caffeine content. This is joined by Latin American arabicas' subtly sweet nuances, dark roasted to leave a lingering aftertaste. Still, as the robusta coffee is long roasted, the resulting flavor profile is dark, full-bodied, smoky, and notably bitter, with only a delicate hint of brown sugar. While there are still intricate notes enmeshed in one another, in the end, it's the intensity that overpowers this coffee's complexity.
Add cream and sugar to your Nespresso Intenso, or try another flavor
Due to its strong taste and high intensity, Intenso is best enjoyed with a fatty cream or perhaps milk and an extra sweetener. Those roasted layers will balance out quite nicely when contrasted by sweeter notes, creating a drink that teeters between bold and soothing. On its own, however, Intenso can feel like an overkill for those who prefer subtlety. It's unapologetically robust, leaving little room for relishing the coffee's core flavors and nuances. As our reviewer prefers pure black and smooth coffee that doesn't hinge on bitterness, this means it just misses the mark. If all you're looking for is a true-to-taste coffee experience (minus the face-crunching bitter taste), there are a few better choices than Intenso to try out.
And what might they be? At the top of our list is Half Caffeinato — possibly one of the most underrated Nespresso pods out there. Even though it's only half caffeinated, it's no less satisfying thanks to the well-rounded sweetness and biscuity aroma. Ranking slightly higher on the intensity scale is Odacio, which embodies the liveliness of Nicaraguan and East African arabica coffees. It's bold and smooth without drowning the senses in bitterness — a perfect in-between that really impressed our reviewer. There are also Nespresso pods for those who prefer sweeter coffee drinks, in which notes such as vanilla, honey, and almond hold the flavor reins. If the Signature pods don't seem to hit the spot, take a swing at those for a change.