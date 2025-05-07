This Is The Worst La Croix Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

Looking at online reviews, it seems like other people were just as surprised by the Cherry Blossom flavor as we were. One Reddit user said they could taste a "pronounced" chocolate flavor from the seltzer, which reminded them of a black cherry frozen yogurt. "The chocolate is very pronounced, more so than the cherry," they said. "I was not expecting this for a floral seltzer."

Others thought the flavor tasted like a Tootsie Roll or a "stale chocolate medicine." Someone also compared the drink to "stale almonds and soil," while another Reddit user said it was the worst flavor they had tried. The reviews are also mixed on Tiktok, where some creators are calling for the flavor to be "purged."

However, there are some Cherry Blossom fans out there and we think it could work as a mixer for fruit-forward drinks like a sparkling pear cocktail or a bubbly tequila sunrise cocktail. You could even use it to make a floral espresso with sparkling water. However, if you're looking for a La Croix to sip on its own, we suggest trying out some of the other flavors out there.