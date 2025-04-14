Why Italians Serve Espresso With Sparkling Water, And You Should Too
If you've ever ordered a shot of espresso from an Italian-style café and were surprised (perhaps even a bit confused) to be served a small glass of sparkling water alongside it, there's actually a few good reasons as to why. First, the sparkling water is a palate cleanser that can prepare your taste buds to detect all the nuanced espresso flavors. In fact, being served sparkling water with your espresso could be a sign of a great barista who's proud of the espresso they're serving. Second, espresso can be dehydrating, so having something like a glass of ice cold sparkling or still mineral water with it can help counteract that effect. And, as much as sparkling water makes a great palate cleanser before drinking espresso, it helps as a post-espresso palate cleanser, too. After all, nobody wants to be walking around with coffee breath.
The true history of the custom is difficult to pinpoint precisely, but sparkling espresso or coffee drinks are enjoyed in many countries, including Japan. The side glass of sparkling or mineral water, specifically, seems to be attributed most to Italian coffee culture (here's how to drink espresso like an Italian pro), where espresso was invented by a man named Luigi Bezzerra. Users on Reddit report receiving a sparkling water sidecar with their espresso while traveling in countries like Italy and Brazil. It's also a trend in barista competitions where it is considered standard to serve the judges a glass of sparkling water and a napkin alongside the espresso-based submissions.
Sparkling water doesn't have to just be a sidecar, it can also be the star
There's something so mature and luxurious about a sparkling water sidecar and espresso, but it could also get a little boring if you're not an espresso connoisseur. Try adding some pizzazz to the morning ritual with flavored sparkling waters. Fresh citrus in particular pairs unbelievably well with coffee. Spritz your sparkling water sidecar with the zest of a lemon, lime, orange, or grapefruit for a light citrus essence, or go all-in with a glass of chilled Pamplemousse LaCroix.
The combo of sparkling water and espresso is so good there's no sense in keeping the two separate all the time. Try mixing sparkling water and espresso together for an Americano spritz that you could spice up in a different way each day. A simple mix of sparkling water, espresso, and orange juice makes for the perfectly summery morning drink. Or you could swap the regular orange juice for blood orange juice that'll have people stopping you on the street to ask what you're drinking. Lavender simple syrup adds the lightest floral touch to a sparkly espresso, or you can be bold by adding spiced maple syrup with cinnamon, cayenne, and nutmeg. Whether you're adding extras or keeping it simple, espresso and sparkling water are a match made in heaven...or Italy. Either way, we're glad it happened.