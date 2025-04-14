Why Italians Serve Espresso With Sparkling Water, And You Should Too

If you've ever ordered a shot of espresso from an Italian-style café and were surprised (perhaps even a bit confused) to be served a small glass of sparkling water alongside it, there's actually a few good reasons as to why. First, the sparkling water is a palate cleanser that can prepare your taste buds to detect all the nuanced espresso flavors. In fact, being served sparkling water with your espresso could be a sign of a great barista who's proud of the espresso they're serving. Second, espresso can be dehydrating, so having something like a glass of ice cold sparkling or still mineral water with it can help counteract that effect. And, as much as sparkling water makes a great palate cleanser before drinking espresso, it helps as a post-espresso palate cleanser, too. After all, nobody wants to be walking around with coffee breath.

The true history of the custom is difficult to pinpoint precisely, but sparkling espresso or coffee drinks are enjoyed in many countries, including Japan. The side glass of sparkling or mineral water, specifically, seems to be attributed most to Italian coffee culture (here's how to drink espresso like an Italian pro), where espresso was invented by a man named Luigi Bezzerra. Users on Reddit report receiving a sparkling water sidecar with their espresso while traveling in countries like Italy and Brazil. It's also a trend in barista competitions where it is considered standard to serve the judges a glass of sparkling water and a napkin alongside the espresso-based submissions.