Fresh Citrus Is The Unexpected Way To Brighten Up Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brew coffee and fresh citrus pair perfectly together, which is why you might want to consider incorporating the flavor of those beautiful lemons, limes, grapefruits, and oranges into your chilled caffeine. What you will love about infusing your bold cold brew coffee with the taste and aroma of fresh citrus fruits is how they brighten your cup of joe while imparting their tangy, sweet, and distinctive flavors. Their acidity complements the biting but rich nature of cold brew coffee, transforming the overall experience for your taste buds.
This is an easy hack, too. Simply cut up your citrus fruit of choice into 6 to 8 pieces and add them to your coffee grounds in whatever container you use for brewing. Pour in your water and allow it to brew overnight. Then, filter out the grounds and fruit and you are ready to sip on your cold brew. Some people find that the addition of the citrus can be a little sharp if you drink it right away; however, if you store it for an additional day, the taste turns sweeter and smoother.
Add spices to liven up your cold brew even more
If you find that using whole citrus fruit makes for a bitter gulp, you can experiment by adding just the zest or simply squeezing in some of the fruit's juice. You will still get the citrusy flavor, but it won't be so jarring for your tongue. If you choose to use the zest, make sure you don't get any of the white pith from the skin mixed in with the grounds. This, too, can cause the flavor to become more acerbic than you want.
If you enjoy the citrus flavors, you can also try experimenting with other fruits. For example, pineapple juice pairs well with iced coffee. Add some pineapple chunks or juice to your cold brew to further amplify your coffee's taste. And don't forget that there are many different types of citrus fruits to choose from. More obscure and colorful varieties like blood oranges and Cara Cara navel oranges can really liven things up.
Once you have perfected your citrus and cold brew combo, don't be afraid to experiment and add some complementary spices like cardamon, cinnamon, or vanilla bean to your coffee grounds and fresh oranges or a little rosemary or black pepper along with your lemon. This will kick up the flavor even more, enhance the taste, and add to your overall cold brew experience.