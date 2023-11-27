Fresh Citrus Is The Unexpected Way To Brighten Up Cold Brew Coffee

If you find that using whole citrus fruit makes for a bitter gulp, you can experiment by adding just the zest or simply squeezing in some of the fruit's juice. You will still get the citrusy flavor, but it won't be so jarring for your tongue. If you choose to use the zest, make sure you don't get any of the white pith from the skin mixed in with the grounds. This, too, can cause the flavor to become more acerbic than you want.

If you enjoy the citrus flavors, you can also try experimenting with other fruits. For example, pineapple juice pairs well with iced coffee. Add some pineapple chunks or juice to your cold brew to further amplify your coffee's taste. And don't forget that there are many different types of citrus fruits to choose from. More obscure and colorful varieties like blood oranges and Cara Cara navel oranges can really liven things up.

Once you have perfected your citrus and cold brew combo, don't be afraid to experiment and add some complementary spices like cardamon, cinnamon, or vanilla bean to your coffee grounds and fresh oranges or a little rosemary or black pepper along with your lemon. This will kick up the flavor even more, enhance the taste, and add to your overall cold brew experience.