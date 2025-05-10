13 Jarred Beef Tallow Brands You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tallow, a rendered form of animal fat — typically from beef or lamb — has been enjoyed for thousands of years. Ancient civilizations relied on tallow for cooking, as fuel for lamps, and as part of soap and candle making. When vegetable oils became more mainstream in the 20th century, people moved away from butter, lard, and tallow as primary cooking fats. But recently, interest in these pure, unadulterated fats has been on the rise, and tallow has been making headlines. Just as history can repeat itself, we often find that what's old becomes new again.

With beef tallow making a comeback for frying french fries at popular establishments like Steak 'n Shake, home cooks are embracing it in their own kitchens. Tallow features a high smoke point, making it perfect for searing steaks, frying chicken, or roasting potatoes. It's shelf-stable and versatile enough to be used in skincare as well as cooking. While homemade tallow is ideal, there are many jarred beef tallow brands on the market worth noting. We rounded up more than a dozen brands based on customer favorites — from well-known names to lesser-known ones.