How To Transform A Broken Tree Branch Into Your Kitchen's Beautiful New Mug Holder
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Still, it takes someone special to transform broken objects into something worth displaying. Feeling up for the challenge? Try transforming a broken tree branch into a naturalistic mug holder. Fallen branches impart gorgeous shapes and wooden tones to your kitchen's aesthetic. The process is simple: Find a branch, buff it up, and secure it somewhere useful.
Pick a strong piece (height-wise, the ceiling's the limit) with multiple branches stemming from the main body. These are easily sliced, providing shorter stubs to hang mugs by their handles. Selecting sturdy wood is important; nobody wants a collapsed holder and shattered mugs. With the branch selected, the remaining steps are purely DIY. First, debark it. This is crucial for preventing lingering critters and maintaining hygiene as a mug holder. Next, sand it down, stain the wood, and add a protecting finisher — like this non-toxic Interstate Woodworks Beeswax Paste.
By now, everything is looking put together; it's just a question of securing it. Vertical mug holders are easily screwed into wooden bases or faux plant pots. Alternatively, sandwich it between shelves (like Instagram user @Miss_whitejuditart), bite the bullet and use glue, or screw it to the wall. And with that? Voila! Add branches-turned-mug-holders to your list of genius tips, tricks, and hacks to organize cooking utensils.
Why mug displays are worth their weight in gold
Adding a tree-themed holder to your kitchen is among the most artistically brilliant uses for old coffee mugs. But don't underestimate the value of vertical mug storage. These branch holders aren't a mere question of aesthetics — this kitchen hack is practical, not just pretty. Mugs are bulky items that quickly clutter cupboards; all those handles quickly take up precious storage space. Hang them on a vertical solution and save that space for other utensils.
Vertical displays are also safer (assuming you've not installed a precariously perched branch). Over-packed cupboards are time-ticking smash zones where mugs go to be jostled and chipped until, eventually, it's one push too many and time for the bin. As a fun DIY project, it's one of the most affordable hacks to organize your coffee mug collection. There's no need for expensive products, just find a branch, upcycle it at home, and reap the results. Mug displays are worth their weight in gold, and transforming broken branches is one of the savviest possible avenues to take. And mug trees aren't always giant — miniature options sit comfortably on countertops.