How To Order From A Crowded Bar Without Skipping Other Customers 'In Line'

It's a gratingly familiar scene: The crowd in front of the bar is three people deep. Thirsty patrons are jostling. Hastily-transported tequila shots are sloshing out of overfilled glasses and (yes) onto your shoes. On nights when the bar is this crowded, the pro move is to just head somewhere else. But, if and when you're willing to brave the horde, there are a few ways to order from a crowded bar without getting pushed to the end of "the line," and without cutting anybody else "in line," either.

From loud dive bars to moody, upscale wine bars, the etiquette for ordering in a crowded bar remains the same. Don't be shy — you're just as thirsty as your peers, your equals. Even though bars don't typically follow precise line formations, there are still dos and don'ts for ordering drinks, and proper etiquette for waiting your turn. As patience-draining as these situations can be, the most important thing to remember is that the bartender has internalized the unofficial queue in their head.

A good bartender knows who arrived at the bar first, who just rolled up, and where your particular place falls within that order. It's a dance, and the best way to shorten your wait in this glorious tapestry is to avoid stepping on anybody's toes. Want to get that order even faster on the next round? Tip fat. Your bartender will remember your face in the crowd when you come back for more.