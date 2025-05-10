How Much Does A Pup Cup From Starbucks Cost?

A Pup Cup at Starbucks is simply a dollop of whipped cream served in a 3-ounce espresso cup — or, on occasion, an 8-ounce short cup for larger dogs. Sometimes, the Pup Cups will be topped with tiny Milk Bones or other dog treats, but the majority of the time it's just filled with Starbucks' whipped cream, which is only made with two ingredients: heavy whipping cream and vanilla syrup. It's not an official menu item, but if you ask for a "Pup Cup" or "Puppuccino," the baristas will know what you're asking for. Starbucks is so on-board with the trend that the company filed to trademark the word "Puppuccino" in connection to pet bandanas, so perhaps Starbucks dog apparel is on the horizon.

The relatively simple ingredients in a Starbucks Pup Cup mean that it's generally safe for your dog to have these sweet treats once in a while, but you should always consult with your veterinarian first. Most experts advise that treats like Pup Cups should make up no more than 10% of your dog's diet. Since dairy plays such a big role in the Pup Cup, you should probably avoid giving one to your pet if you know they have allergies or lactose issues. Starbucks is just one of many fast food chains where your dog can get a treat, too, so it's important to check the ingredients of any other whipped cream treat you may come across in the wild to ensure that the treat your pup is enjoying is safe for their spirit and their body.