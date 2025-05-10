The Sweet Vegetable That Takes The Least Amount Of Time To Roast

Whether roasting or broiling vegetables, you can guarantee the results will be delicious and nutritious. Though it usually takes a bit more time to roast vegetables than using the direct heat of a broiler, it's always worthwhile. What's more? There are several options for vegetables that will roast in less than 10 minutes. Depending on the temperature of your oven, sugar snap peas clock in at approximately eight minutes of roasting time, making them the best choice for a quick and simple side dish that's jam-packed with essential vitamins.

Though one of the best methods for cooking sugar snap peas is in a hot skillet, popping them into the oven is a considerably more hands-off approach that is fast and effective. Because the vegetables are smaller and on the delicate side, they cook quicker than snow peas and are a good choice for a healthy side dish in a flash. You'll need to keep an eye on your oven to ensure they don't overcook, but the process is fairly straightforward.