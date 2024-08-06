The Best Method For Cooking Sugar Snap Peas Is In A Hot Skillet

If you haven't tried sugar snap peas yet, you're in for a treat. These crunchy little guys are the perfect blend of sweet and savory, making them a vibrantly hued hit in any dish. Packed with vitamins C and K, fiber, and antioxidants, sugar snap peas are as healthy as they are delicious.

Technically, snap peas are a cross between snow peas and garden peas; the result is a distinctly sweeter pea variety. Sugar snap peas are also edible raw — including the pods and outer shell — unlike their doppleganger, edamame, which has a hard-to-digest outer pods. Though they can be eaten raw, cooking the snap peas brings out their sweetness and enhances their natural flavor. When cooked properly, they can add wonderful green flavor and crunchy texture to stir-fry recipes, or they can be eaten on their own as a tasty, healthy side dish.

Snap peas are sometimes sold in microwavable steam bags, and they can also be boiled. However, the best (and fastest) way to cook these green gems is in a piping hot skillet. A sugar snap pea's most defining feature is its crunch. Unlike regular cooked peas, which are fairly mushy, these unique veggies can remain nice and snappy when cooked correctly, but they can wilt and become bitter if overcooked.