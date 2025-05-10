The Worst Hard Lemonade On Store Shelves: Which Brand To Avoid

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time for weekends spent at the beach and backyard barbecues. Back in the day, there wasn't much to stuff into your cooler other than some cheap beers and maybe a bottle of white wine; these days, there are so many better options, including canned tequila drinks, hard seltzers, and, yes, beers designed for summer weather. But to us, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold can of hard lemonade on a hot summer's day.

Tasting Table conducted a taste test of six hard lemonade brands to determine which ones were worthy of our coolers and which ones should be left on the shelf. Beatbox Pink Lemonade falls solidly into the latter category.

We found little to be positive about other than the hue (it is quite pink) and the convenient screw on top that allows for easy opening and closing. Of course, we think you'd be better off never opening it, but that's besides the point. From the first sip, this lemonade did nothing besides fall short of expectations.