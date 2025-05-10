There's A Popular Dunkin' Knockoff In Spain — And Its Name Is Hilarious
Dunkin' may have dropped the "donuts" part from its name a few years ago, but you can still find a variety of tasty, fried treats in stores along with coffees and teas. It's one of the many things that keep customers coming back for more — that and the funky collaborations Dunkin' does with celebrities, like the time it partnered with Sabrina Carpenter for the Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. Well, it appears that a business in Spain loved everything about Dunkin' so much that it practically knocked off the entire idea — and it's gotten away with it for years.
Walk the streets of Madrid and you might spot the pink-and-orange glow of a cafe, assuming it's Dunkin', but when you gaze up, you'll notice the name on the building proudly says "Duffin Dagels." No, it's not a joke or a typo, Duffin Dagels is a real brand that operates solely in Spain and has 10s of locations across the country. It's a big local contender with Dunkin's actual Spanish version of the chain named "Dunkin' Coffee," which has no association with the knockoff stores. There are some pretty striking similarities between the two that leave customers wondering how Duffin Dagels is even in operation.
Duffin Dagels is nearly identical to Dunkin'
Duffin Dagels not only shares a strangely similar name to Dunkin', but aesthetically, the two businesses look practically the same. Both use distinctly similar shades of pink and orange as the brand's color scheme, on everything from logos to menus to interior decor. Both run similar advertising and social media accounts, down to design and language. The two have near-identical fonts for the signage outside of the stores and cup designs that are hard to tell apart. Where the two differ, though, lies in breakfast options. Where Dunkin' leans more towards savory breakfast selections with hashbrowns and bagel sandwiches (here's exactly what Dunkin's eggs are made out of), Duffin Dagels serves sweeter things like crepes and waffles.
If we compare the donuts, there are even more similarities. Dunkin' is well known for its colorful, frosted donuts (such as Dunkin's sour cream donut) laid out on trays behind the counter, but so is Duffin Dagels. In the Duffin world, donuts are called "duffins," which pulls even more similarity to the chain Americans know so well. Dunkin offers frozen coffees and frappes, and Duffin Dagels does, too. Hot coffees? Cookie-flavored coffees? Cold teas and refreshers? All are available at both Duffin Dagels and Dunkin'. The actual Dunkin' brand may have a presence in Spain, but it looks like the chain has some stiff competition.