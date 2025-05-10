There's A Popular Dunkin' Knockoff In Spain — And Its Name Is Hilarious

Dunkin' may have dropped the "donuts" part from its name a few years ago, but you can still find a variety of tasty, fried treats in stores along with coffees and teas. It's one of the many things that keep customers coming back for more — that and the funky collaborations Dunkin' does with celebrities, like the time it partnered with Sabrina Carpenter for the Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. Well, it appears that a business in Spain loved everything about Dunkin' so much that it practically knocked off the entire idea — and it's gotten away with it for years.

Walk the streets of Madrid and you might spot the pink-and-orange glow of a cafe, assuming it's Dunkin', but when you gaze up, you'll notice the name on the building proudly says "Duffin Dagels." No, it's not a joke or a typo, Duffin Dagels is a real brand that operates solely in Spain and has 10s of locations across the country. It's a big local contender with Dunkin's actual Spanish version of the chain named "Dunkin' Coffee," which has no association with the knockoff stores. There are some pretty striking similarities between the two that leave customers wondering how Duffin Dagels is even in operation.