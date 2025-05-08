Canned Vs Tub Crab Meat: Which Is The Better Buy?

Seafood like crab is always the most delicious when it's fresh, but it's not always the easiest to find — or the most affordable to purchase. Then there's the fact that many dishes, from crab cakes to crab dip,s are much easier to cook with a can or tub of the crustacean. As always with seafood, there are pros and cons of crab that's packed in a can or a tub, so Tasting Table chatted with Chef Abram Bissell, Culinary Director of The Shelborne Proper, a newly opened hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

"Canned crab is super convenient and has a long shelf life, which can be great depending on what you're making. But it usually has a softer texture and the flavor's a little more muted," the chef says. "Tub crab meat is fresher, it's handled more carefully, and you get a firmer, sweeter crab flavor — but it's more perishable, so you have to use it quickly."

Texture and freshness are certainly important because they impact the flavor and how it's incorporated into various dishes, but there's also another key difference. Tub meat is also of generally higher quality, according to Bissell. "The flavor's cleaner, the texture's better, and if you're working on a dish where the crab really needs to shine, you'll notice the difference right away," he says. The chef is also partial to tubs as opposed to using canned crab meat for this reason, so it's ideal to use it when you can.