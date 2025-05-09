Avoid One Mistake When Cooking Store-Bought Smoked Turkey Wings

There are so many ways to cook a turkey, whether you're preparing it for a Thanksgiving dinner or any time of year. Rather than take the time to smoke a whole turkey, you can easily grab your favorite pieces from the grocery store, fully cooked and pre-smoked to perfection. Start with store-bought smoked turkey wings to really see how useful these pre-cooked versions can be for mixing into soups, beans, or greens, and more. But before you add them to your meal, there is one thing to keep in mind before working with smoked turkey wings: They already have a high sodium content. No matter the dish, you shouldn't need to add any more salt to season.

With pre-smoked turkey wings, the meat is fully cooked, so all you need to do is warm them up to a pleasing temperature for adding to your favorite dishes. You can do this in a number of ways, including on a grill, in the oven, in an air fryer, or in a smoker. Braising, slow roasting, or using a crock pot can also help tenderize the meat without the need for excess salt. If you want to rinse the wings first and pat them dry with a paper towel, this will also help eliminate some of the saltiness. Try introducing different herbs, spices, or even sweet additions to counter the salty flavor.