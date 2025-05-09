Avoid One Mistake When Cooking Store-Bought Smoked Turkey Wings
There are so many ways to cook a turkey, whether you're preparing it for a Thanksgiving dinner or any time of year. Rather than take the time to smoke a whole turkey, you can easily grab your favorite pieces from the grocery store, fully cooked and pre-smoked to perfection. Start with store-bought smoked turkey wings to really see how useful these pre-cooked versions can be for mixing into soups, beans, or greens, and more. But before you add them to your meal, there is one thing to keep in mind before working with smoked turkey wings: They already have a high sodium content. No matter the dish, you shouldn't need to add any more salt to season.
With pre-smoked turkey wings, the meat is fully cooked, so all you need to do is warm them up to a pleasing temperature for adding to your favorite dishes. You can do this in a number of ways, including on a grill, in the oven, in an air fryer, or in a smoker. Braising, slow roasting, or using a crock pot can also help tenderize the meat without the need for excess salt. If you want to rinse the wings first and pat them dry with a paper towel, this will also help eliminate some of the saltiness. Try introducing different herbs, spices, or even sweet additions to counter the salty flavor.
The best recipes for smoked turkey wings
Consider all the amazing seasonings that you love using alongside turkey, and let this inform how you season your pre-smoked turkey before warming it up. For example, if you like an herb-rich roasted turkey recipe, use fresh thyme, sage, and rosemary to complement your store-bought wings and serve them alongside a cornbread stuffing. Use honey or even a hot honey to add natural sweetness and some spice to balance the saltiness of your smoked wings. This would make an excellent dish served over a bed of wild rice.
Skip the salt and swap in smoked turkey for the standard ham hocks in a Southern collard greens recipe. You can also prepare a dish of pinto or Great Northern beans with smoked turkey for a delightful and protein-rich entree. Just like using leftover turkey to bulk up a vegetable soup, you can take pre-smoked turkey and add it to your pot. Warming up and enjoying your store-bought smoked turkey wings is a meal in itself, but the possibilities for adding this versatile and tasty poultry to different dishes are truly endless.