Bulk Up Vegetable Soup With Leftover Turkey

Whether you're roasting up a large turkey for the holidays or just a particularly festive family feast, there's a pretty good chance that you'll be left with plenty of leftovers after it's been carved and served. There are, of course, plenty of delicious ways to repurpose leftover turkey, from using it in stacked sandwiches to adding it to creative pot pies. But if you're looking for a particularly easy way to make the most out of the white and dark meat that remains after your turkey dinner, you can simply turn to a trusty pot of soup.

There's no more comforting dish than a warm bowl of vegetable soup, but by adding some bits of leftover turkey, you can instantly amp up the flavor while adding plenty of bulk to the brothy blend. The result? A robust and hearty stew that can stand alone as a meal in and of itself. A savory soup is the perfect easy dinner idea following a strenuously concocted holiday feast, and better yet, you can even incorporate your veggie leftovers into it, from carrots to potatoes. Why let anything go to waste?

The best part is that whipping up a soup with your leftover turkey can save you plenty of extra cooking time, given that your meaty ingredient has already been perfectly prepared. All you have to do is shred, cube, or slice the pieces and throw them in the pot to simmer.