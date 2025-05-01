The LA Farmers Market Beloved By Old Hollywood Icons Is Still Thriving Today

There are plenty of notorious old Hollywood hangouts in Los Angeles, from legendary Hollywood steakhouse Musso & Frank Grill to Quentin Tarantino's favorite bar to write. While you're just as likely to spot a celebrity in a famous haunt like Tower Bar as you are strolling down Larchmont Boulevard, there are certain places that have held fast as staples in the city for decades. There are a plethora of traditional farmers markets held on any given day of the week in the City of Angels, but don't confuse those with The Original Farmers Market located at the corner of 3rd and Fairfax in central Los Angeles.

The property that the Farmers Market sits on started as dairy farms that were purchased in 1880, which then became a site for oil drilling in 1900. Flash forward to the summer of 1934, when — before any physical structures were built on the land — farmers used to sell produce directly out of their trucks. Later that same year, stalls were erected that housed farmers as well as restaurants. The iconic Clock Tower, which still stands today, was built in 1948, serving as a beacon to those who pass by.

Old Hollywood starlets like Ava Gardner and Shirley Temple could be seen at the Farmers Market, and in 1953, Hollywood goddess Marilyn Monroe sliced a cheesecake at the inaugural opening of a cheesecake stand. Not limited to actors, other celebrities including Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, and President Dwight Eisenhower were all among patrons of the Farmers Market.