The Famous LA Bar That's One Of Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Spots To Write
Food and film lovers can find no end of picture perfect spots to visit in Hollywood. From time-tested favorite haunts of silent screen actors to exciting eateries that draw today's biggest stars, Hollywood is a fantastic place to — if not literally, then in spirit — share a meal with Tinsel Town's most notable residents. One such citizen, Quentin Tarantino, is known to frequent certain spots in the neighborhood that are filled with that Golden Age charm, locales like Hollywood's oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill. Barney's Beanery is another one of the director's favorite spots in town, and is allegedly one of Tarantino's favorite places to write. The mini chain has several locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area, but Tarantino's old stomping ground is the original: its West Hollywood location.
Barney's Beanery is an old school Los Angeles cafe and bar that specializes in chili, and its original outpost was opened over a hundred years ago in 1920. Tarantino has said that he appreciates the long history of the place, and his biggest connection to the restaurant (either fact or urban legend, depending on your sources) comes courtesy of speculation that the cinephile actually wrote much of, or at least a few scenes from, his 1994 film "Pulp Fiction" there. There's also formidable evidence that he worked on and reworked the script while in the Netherlands as well, but Barney's Beanery remains a destination for those who hope to sit in Tarantino's favorite booth.
What to eat at Barney's Beanery
Quentin Tarantino may love Barney's Beanery for its old school charm and the perfect little booth blocked off by a post, but "Pulp Fiction" enthusiasts and casual movie buffs alike who take a trip to West Hollywood can find a lot to love on the menu as well. What started as a small chili cafe largely remains just that, so soak up the Americana memorabilia while trying the restaurant's signature all-beef Classic Chili. The recipe has gone unchanged since 1920, and has likely been tasted by many would-be and bonafide stars. Diners with dietary restrictions can enjoy the chili experience, too, with the restaurant's vegetarian Three-Bean Chili. Or, you can try the other two delicious chili recipes, the Fireman's Chili made with braised beef and the Turkey Chili.
What mostly fills the menu here is standard pub fare and reasonably priced drinks (for the area). Hot wings, potato skins, sliders, pizza, and foot-long hot dogs are what you can expect, alongside classic cocktails and beers. Barney's Beanery is also open for breakfast, offering a variety of breakfast sandwiches and burritos. This West Hollywood stalwart and favorite Tarantino writing spot is open seven days a week, so in between visiting the best restaurants in West Hollywood, stop in for a bowl of soup or a cocktail at Barney's Beanery — just don't forget your paper and pen!