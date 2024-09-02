The Famous LA Bar That's One Of Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Spots To Write

Food and film lovers can find no end of picture perfect spots to visit in Hollywood. From time-tested favorite haunts of silent screen actors to exciting eateries that draw today's biggest stars, Hollywood is a fantastic place to — if not literally, then in spirit — share a meal with Tinsel Town's most notable residents. One such citizen, Quentin Tarantino, is known to frequent certain spots in the neighborhood that are filled with that Golden Age charm, locales like Hollywood's oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill. Barney's Beanery is another one of the director's favorite spots in town, and is allegedly one of Tarantino's favorite places to write. The mini chain has several locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area, but Tarantino's old stomping ground is the original: its West Hollywood location.

Barney's Beanery is an old school Los Angeles cafe and bar that specializes in chili, and its original outpost was opened over a hundred years ago in 1920. Tarantino has said that he appreciates the long history of the place, and his biggest connection to the restaurant (either fact or urban legend, depending on your sources) comes courtesy of speculation that the cinephile actually wrote much of, or at least a few scenes from, his 1994 film "Pulp Fiction" there. There's also formidable evidence that he worked on and reworked the script while in the Netherlands as well, but Barney's Beanery remains a destination for those who hope to sit in Tarantino's favorite booth.