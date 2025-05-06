The Step You're Forgetting With Frozen Pre-Cooked Shrimp That Costs You Big Flavor

When deciding whether or not to buy fresh or frozen shrimp, we'll almost always opt for the latter. Since shrimp is extremely perishable, crustaceans that are flash-frozen tend to be fresher, tastier, and juicier. They're also often more cost-effective. The best feature of frozen shrimp, however, is its convenience, which is only amplified if the shrimp is pre-cooked. That said, despite the fact that bags of pre-cooked frozen shrimp can be served directly after thawing, there's an extra step worth taking to capitalize on flavor, and that's marinating the shrimp.

Varieties like buttery royal reds or savory tiger prawns can boast big and bold flavors that require little else before serving. However, the vast majority of pre-cooked crustaceans found in the frozen aisle of the supermarket consist of mellow-tasting brown, white, or pink shrimp. Given their mild profiles, marinating these crustaceans in a fresh and flavorful liquid before serving can seriously heighten their gustatory complexity — yes, even if the crustaceans are already cooked. As a matter of fact, reverse marinating actually helps the shrimp preserve its plumpness and retain more flavor than traditional marinating since the flavorful dressing effectively adheres to (rather than weakly penetrates) the prawns.

Regardless of the recipe, marinating pre-cooked shrimp is a must. Whether the crustaceans are destined to be served with cocktail sauce, worked into creamy seafood salad, or layered into summer rolls, letting shrimp marinate in a zesty liquid will consistently and effortlessly elevate flavor and aesthetics.