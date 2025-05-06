The Step You're Forgetting With Frozen Pre-Cooked Shrimp That Costs You Big Flavor
When deciding whether or not to buy fresh or frozen shrimp, we'll almost always opt for the latter. Since shrimp is extremely perishable, crustaceans that are flash-frozen tend to be fresher, tastier, and juicier. They're also often more cost-effective. The best feature of frozen shrimp, however, is its convenience, which is only amplified if the shrimp is pre-cooked. That said, despite the fact that bags of pre-cooked frozen shrimp can be served directly after thawing, there's an extra step worth taking to capitalize on flavor, and that's marinating the shrimp.
Varieties like buttery royal reds or savory tiger prawns can boast big and bold flavors that require little else before serving. However, the vast majority of pre-cooked crustaceans found in the frozen aisle of the supermarket consist of mellow-tasting brown, white, or pink shrimp. Given their mild profiles, marinating these crustaceans in a fresh and flavorful liquid before serving can seriously heighten their gustatory complexity — yes, even if the crustaceans are already cooked. As a matter of fact, reverse marinating actually helps the shrimp preserve its plumpness and retain more flavor than traditional marinating since the flavorful dressing effectively adheres to (rather than weakly penetrates) the prawns.
Regardless of the recipe, marinating pre-cooked shrimp is a must. Whether the crustaceans are destined to be served with cocktail sauce, worked into creamy seafood salad, or layered into summer rolls, letting shrimp marinate in a zesty liquid will consistently and effortlessly elevate flavor and aesthetics.
A guide to marinating frozen pre-cooked shrimp
The first step to preparing a batch of frozen pre-cooked prawns is to thaw the seafood. Rather than rush the process, we recommend letting the shrimp defrost slowly. For the best results, place a bag of shrimp into a bowl (to catch melting liquid) and transfer it into the fridge for about 24 hours. After the crustaceans have thawed completely, you can peel and devein them before patting dry and tossing shrimps into a marinade.
Although most marinades are capable of elevating pre-cooked shrimp, some prove more successful than others. Generally, we suggest oil-based recipes as they'll act as a better vessel for flavor in comparison to fattier options like yogurt that can weigh down prawns. While many marinades contain an acidic component like a splash of citrus, you can omit it and focus on introducing a medley of flavor enhancers instead. For example, fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and dill fare really well with shrimp, much like minced garlic and thinly sliced shallots. Really, though, anything from miso to mustard or Old Bay seasoning can give crustaceans an edge — we're also really big fans of sweet and spicy marinades.
No matter what ends up in your dressing, remember that pre-cooked shrimp doesn't need long to marinate, especially if citrus is involved. Around 30 minutes is all it takes for flavors to meld together, which just means you can get to enjoying the scrumptiously succulent shrimp even faster!