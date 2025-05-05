6 Clever Ways To Organize Your Shot Glass Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some, collecting shot glasses can be a veritable passion. Maybe you grab one every time you visit a new state or attend a concert or conference. Or maybe you've somehow amassed a hefty collection almost accidentally by accepting various swag bags over the years, or because your friends thought it would be funny to give you shot glasses every year on your birthday. Whatever the case, you've ended up with a sizable collection, and you don't know where to put them all.

Sure, you can repurpose some as flower pots or as a creative way to serve Ina Garten's panna cotta recipe, but if you're a shot glass purist and want to continue to use them as they were always meant to be used, we have a few ideas for how you can store them in your home without creating a mess. While you can certainly shove them into a cupboard in your kitchen, there are more efficient ways to handle shot glasses, all of which will save space in your home and possibly even double as decor.