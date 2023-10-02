Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Beautiful Panna Cotta Shots Every Time

Panna cotta, with its creamy, luscious texture and delicate flavor, is a dessert everyone can enjoy. However, anyone who has attempted to plate this Italian delicacy knows it can be a daunting task. The wobbly nature of this dessert often leads to clumsy plating, leaving you with a mess rather than a masterpiece. But there's a brilliant, mess-free solution: Presenting your panna cotta in shot glasses. And, with the wisdom of culinary maven Ina Garten, you can make the most of a pro tip that takes this idea to the next level.

Panna cotta, when served in individual shot glasses, eliminates the headache of unmolding and plating. Each guest receives a perfectly portioned treat, making it ideal for entertaining and ensuring every serving is as flawless as the last. But the real trick to achieving mess-free perfection lies in the pouring process.

The Barefoot Contessa herself offers a masterstroke solution that revolutionizes the panna cotta game. Instead of wrestling with molds or ladles, Garten's ingenious trick, revealed in her "Cook Like a Pro" cookbook is to transfer your prepared panna cotta mixture into a glass measuring cup.