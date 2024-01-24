The Genius Hack For Making Edible Jell-O Shot Glasses

If you're looking to elevate your Jell-O shots, skip the shot glass. You can turn your gelatin into a structurally sound shot glass that can (gasp) be filled with (you guessed it) even more booze. Plus, no garbage bags full of spent plastic shot glasses to haul off to the landfill post-party.

This tip does require one special tool: A silicone shot mold. Or, if the party spirit moves you, you can get creative with your shapes by using molds of hearts, stars, flowers, and more for your functional Jell-O shot glasses.

To do it, combine 3 tablespoons of your choice of Jell-O flavor powder, one to two packs of unflavored powdered gelatin, and about three-quarters cup each of boiling water and vodka in a medium-sized bowl and whisk together. Then, brush your silicone shot mold with vegetable oil to prevent sticking, pour in the liquid mixture, freeze for roughly two hours or until set, and enjoy.

The result is squishy, jiggly yet firm, fun, edible shot glasses in vibrant translucent technicolor with a well ready to be filled with a final boozy slug. Just be sure to free the Jell-O shot glasses from their mold super gently to avoid tearing and compromising their ability to retain liquid.