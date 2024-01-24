The Genius Hack For Making Edible Jell-O Shot Glasses
If you're looking to elevate your Jell-O shots, skip the shot glass. You can turn your gelatin into a structurally sound shot glass that can (gasp) be filled with (you guessed it) even more booze. Plus, no garbage bags full of spent plastic shot glasses to haul off to the landfill post-party.
This tip does require one special tool: A silicone shot mold. Or, if the party spirit moves you, you can get creative with your shapes by using molds of hearts, stars, flowers, and more for your functional Jell-O shot glasses.
To do it, combine 3 tablespoons of your choice of Jell-O flavor powder, one to two packs of unflavored powdered gelatin, and about three-quarters cup each of boiling water and vodka in a medium-sized bowl and whisk together. Then, brush your silicone shot mold with vegetable oil to prevent sticking, pour in the liquid mixture, freeze for roughly two hours or until set, and enjoy.
The result is squishy, jiggly yet firm, fun, edible shot glasses in vibrant translucent technicolor with a well ready to be filled with a final boozy slug. Just be sure to free the Jell-O shot glasses from their mold super gently to avoid tearing and compromising their ability to retain liquid.
Let's get this party jigglin'
No need to use up your top-shelf spirits for this playful treat. The Jell-O will be doing most of the heavy-lifting flavor-wise, and Smirnoff, Tito's, and Seagram's all make good-quality, budget-friendly vodkas that'll get the job done. If you prefer your shots on the sweeter side, you could opt for Pinnacle Whipped Cream or Stoli Vanilla vodka.
To fill, you could keep it simple and fill your shot glasses with the same vodka you used to make the gelatin. Or, pairing different liquors and Jell-O flavors could be a good way to add a little dimensionality to your avant-garde shots. You could match hot cinnamon Fireball with Berry Blue Jell-O (Fourth of July shots, anyone?) or Luxardo maraschino liqueur with cherry Jell-O.
Malibu rum would be delicious served in an edible Island Pineapple Jell-O shot glass. Or, you could pair Fragola Strawberry Liqueur with Strawberry Jell-O, or Cointreau and classic orange Jell-O. Achieve a more mature profile with spiced, botanical Sambuca or Falernum in a Lemon Jell-O glass. You could pour Aperol into a Raspberry Jell-O shot glass, or serve green Chartreuse in a lime Jell-O glass. St. Germain elderflower liqueur would be great with Peach Jell-O, or for a sophisticated hit of spice, so would Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur.