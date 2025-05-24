Here's The Actual Best Snack For Vegans To Buy At Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Living a vegan lifestyle comes with a list of specifications that center around a plant-based diet, but thankfully, today's society makes it even easier than ever to find products that not only fit the vegan lifestyle but actually taste good. You can find the vegan version of just about everything, from vegan marshmallows perfect for s'mores to vegan smash burgers made with beans. One of our writers here at Tasting Table set out to rank nine of the best vegan snacks at Costco and concluded that UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, also available on Amazon, were the best snack in the haul.
Our writer fell in love with UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, noting that the little candies are an "utterly drool-worthy" combination of decadent chocolate and sweet coconut. They described the chocolate as smooth and supple in texture, which paired well with the crunch of coconut in every bite. Our writer ended up enjoying the chocolate bars so much that they became a part of a daily post-dinner routine. Beyond the fact that the bars were found to be quite creamy, it was also mentioned that the flavor was similar to a classic Mounds bar, but minus the milk fat, which makes it non-vegan.
UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis don't disappoint
The UNREAL brand hit the market in 2011 with a lineup of five candies and a spokesperson list that included celebrities like Tom Brady, Matt Damon, and John Legend, but it wasn't successful right out the door. The company was among the first in the market to launch plant-based candies, which meant customers were unfamiliar with the products, and scaling too quickly led to mildly disastrous results. The company relaunched in 2014 with a new operations manager and a handful of new products, including UNREAL's Dark Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cups (which we ranked among the 16 absolute best plant-based Halloween treats for vegans).
In recent years, the company has skyrocketed in popularity and expanded its reach to big-name retailers such as Costco and Whole Foods. You might expect that since UNREAL is a vegan brand, the prices must be astronomical, but the prices of UNREAL's chocolates aren't far outside the norm for chocolate bars. Our writer mentioned that the Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are "worth every penny," whether you go for a big bag or just a sample size. Maybe you'll even get lucky and find the UNREAL chocolates on sale at Costco, just like our writer did.