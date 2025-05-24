Here's The Actual Best Snack For Vegans To Buy At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Living a vegan lifestyle comes with a list of specifications that center around a plant-based diet, but thankfully, today's society makes it even easier than ever to find products that not only fit the vegan lifestyle but actually taste good. You can find the vegan version of just about everything, from vegan marshmallows perfect for s'mores to vegan smash burgers made with beans. One of our writers here at Tasting Table set out to rank nine of the best vegan snacks at Costco and concluded that UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, also available on Amazon, were the best snack in the haul.

Our writer fell in love with UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, noting that the little candies are an "utterly drool-worthy" combination of decadent chocolate and sweet coconut. They described the chocolate as smooth and supple in texture, which paired well with the crunch of coconut in every bite. Our writer ended up enjoying the chocolate bars so much that they became a part of a daily post-dinner routine. Beyond the fact that the bars were found to be quite creamy, it was also mentioned that the flavor was similar to a classic Mounds bar, but minus the milk fat, which makes it non-vegan.