The Most Underrated Street Foods In The US, According To TikTok's Joshua Weissman

Street food is a category among its very own. But, while there are Michelin-starred restaurants like Dubai's Trèsind Studio that draw inspiration from street food and taco stands like Taquería El Califa de León in Mexico City that have a star of their own, chef and social media star Joshua Weissman believes it doesn't always get the credit it deserves. Weissman, who created the 151st Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu for fans to recreate Derby-approved recipes for their own celebrations (all of which are available on the Kentucky Derby website), has become a sort of expert on that matter. When Tasting Table asked him what the most underrated street foods were, his answer was all of them. "Most street foods are underrated honestly," he said. "They seem to be put in a lower bracket unfortunately, because they're served on the street."

However, if Weissman had to point out any foods in particular, there are three he believes are especially overdue some respect: hot dogs, jerk chicken, and jian bing. Hot dogs are an American street food staple. In cities like Chicago, however, they're topped with fresh ingredients like pickles and tomatoes. Jerk chicken, on the other hand, stems from Jamaica, and is a popular street food anywhere Jamaican people populate — making New York City, and Weissman's recommendation of Irie's Chicken, top contenders. His third street food shout out, jian bing, on the other hand, is one you'll likely need to travel further for to have an authentic experience.