The Most Underrated Street Foods In The US, According To TikTok's Joshua Weissman
Street food is a category among its very own. But, while there are Michelin-starred restaurants like Dubai's Trèsind Studio that draw inspiration from street food and taco stands like Taquería El Califa de León in Mexico City that have a star of their own, chef and social media star Joshua Weissman believes it doesn't always get the credit it deserves. Weissman, who created the 151st Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu for fans to recreate Derby-approved recipes for their own celebrations (all of which are available on the Kentucky Derby website), has become a sort of expert on that matter. When Tasting Table asked him what the most underrated street foods were, his answer was all of them. "Most street foods are underrated honestly," he said. "They seem to be put in a lower bracket unfortunately, because they're served on the street."
However, if Weissman had to point out any foods in particular, there are three he believes are especially overdue some respect: hot dogs, jerk chicken, and jian bing. Hot dogs are an American street food staple. In cities like Chicago, however, they're topped with fresh ingredients like pickles and tomatoes. Jerk chicken, on the other hand, stems from Jamaica, and is a popular street food anywhere Jamaican people populate — making New York City, and Weissman's recommendation of Irie's Chicken, top contenders. His third street food shout out, jian bing, on the other hand, is one you'll likely need to travel further for to have an authentic experience.
Jian Bing is a Chinese breakfast street food specialty
While Weissman's other two street food recommendations can easily be found in American cities, jian bing is one that's more common in the country it originated in. Jian bing is a traditional Chinese street food in cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Hailed as one of China's most popular street breakfasts, jian bing is made from a wheat and grain based crepe layered with hoisin sauce, chili paste, eggs, crispy wonton crackers, fresh green onions, and cilantro, all folded into an envelope — making it the perfect handheld breakfast to eat on the go.
While jian bing has popped up in restaurants around the U.S. — including at Panda Express's Panda Tea concept in Los Angeles, the now closed Jianbing Company in Brooklyn, as well as various spots in Flushing, Queens, and San Francisco's lunch pop up, Tai Chi Jianbing, among others — it has yet to take the U.S. street food scene by storm as it has in China. Given Weissman's opinion of jian bing being an underrated street food, its certainly an option you'll want to look for whenever you're traveling to a large city, especially cities in China.
Should you ever find yourself in Hong Kong, Mr. Bing and La Come Jian Bing are two authentic jian bing stops that come highly recommended. However, your jian bing options will be abundant in both source and variety.