Dubai's Trèsind Studio Restaurant Aims To Challenge Common Views On Indian Cuisine

Culturally and architecturally, Dubai blends the old with the new — so why should its food scene do any less? Trèsind Studio, a restaurant on The Palm Jumeirah, led by chef Himanshu Saini, reflects just that. In his early thirties, Saini is considered a young tastemaker, and builds upon the legacies and traditions of regional cuisines across India, the country he calls home. The chef brings Indian dishes to Dubai in a striking way, with exquisitely ornate and delicate dishes that tell stories of where they originated from. That, along with its emphasis on hospitality, is what has put Trèsind Studio on the 50 Best Restaurants of The World list — namely as the Best Restaurant in North Africa and the Middle East — as well as what secured it its second Michelin star in 2023.

Born as a chef's-table style concept in a room adjacent to the original Trèsind in the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel, Trèsind Studio opened on top of the Nakheel Mall in May 2022 to highlight Himanshu Saini's talent. With seating for just 20 guests, the space is intimate, allowing tables a front-line view into the open kitchen where the chef and his accomplices take center stage. The menu is divided into regions of India with the food in each section reflective of the area, but elevated into exceptional tastes of each source dish. Diners become immersed on a trip through the country while eating, the experience growing more entrancing as each course arrives.