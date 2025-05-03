The Best Time To Marinate Chicken If You're Planning On Freezing It

There's a lot to love about chicken. It's tasty, filling, and endlessly versatile; it can hold a starring role in everything from soups and stews to pot pies and pasta dishes. But even we can't deny the elephant -– or, should we say, feathered fowl –- in the room: chicken's not always the most flavorful food of the bunch. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to add more flavor to your chicken, from dry rubs to sauces, and you can never go wrong with a good marinade.

Since marinades require quite a bit of time to work their magic, it usually makes sense for marinating to be the first step of your prep process. If you're placing that big batch of chicken wings in the freezer to cook in a few days, however, you might want to shift your timeline. "If you plan on freezing your chicken, I would marinate it after, rather than freezing it in the marinade," chef and content creator Joshua Weissman tells Tasting Table. "Otherwise, it might cause the marinade to split."

The chicken pro, who happens to be behind the menu of the 2025 Kentucky Derby (readers can recreate further recipes found here), is referring to the separation of the marinade's liquid and oil components, which can occur when colder temperatures cause the water and fats in the mix to break apart, ruining the emulsion. The resulting mess of mismatched textures isn't going to be pretty to thaw, but that's not the only reason to avoid marinating chicken that's headed for the ice box.