Think Twice Before You Try To Marinade A Frozen Cut Of Meat

Considering meat can last in your freezer for up to a year, it's a good idea to store it this way if you can't use it right away. But when it comes time to cook it, applying a marinade can be much trickier than if you had a fresh cut of meat. Ideally, you would let your beef or pork thaw completely before adding sauces and seasonings. If you're trying to save a little time, however, it is possible to marinate frozen meat — but there are a few things you should keep in mind.

When your food is rock-hard, it won't be able to absorb any of your sauce. This is because the ice crystals in your frozen meat will essentially build a wall around it, preventing any oil in your marinade from getting through. So although you won't necessarily have to defrost your beef completely, you'll at least need to let the outsides thaw a bit so that the crystals can melt and the liquid can make its way in. Keep in mind that the ice crystals will turn into water as your food defrosts, however, which can make your marinade a little more watery than it would be otherwise.