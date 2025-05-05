The Worst Pancakes On IHOP's Menu Are Also The Most Basic
When it comes to pancakes, it's obvious that some breakfast spots have no idea how to make the fluffiest pancakes ever. That's why pancake connoisseurs have a well-crafted list that breaks down the best places to snag the perfect stack, like IHOP. Known as the International House of Pancakes, we know IHOP has better pancakes than beloved breakfast spots like Denny's. After all, its pancakes are perfectly light, fluffy, and have a lovely spongy texture. They also come in an array of flavors that feature classic and unconventional flavor profiles. However, not all of IHOP's pancakes are worth a try. In fact, some are so underwhelming that they'll fail to leave your taste buds satisfied. One such pancake is the original buttermilk stack.
Although this stack lives up to IHOP's reputation of having beautifully textured pancakes, that's the only redeeming quality about it. Hence, they were ranked the worst IHOP pancake by the Tasting Table staff. Along with being basic, they're surprisingly bland. Without syrup, they're rather depressing to eat and are begging for any type of flavor. In fact, they desperately need to be smothered in butter and drowned in a thick layer of golden, sticky goodness for them to be remotely enjoyable. Whether you use original or one of IHOP's flavored syrups, this addition will give your stack a much-needed flavor boost along with a pleasant level of sweetness. Otherwise, these pancakes will only impress kids because there's truly nothing spectacular about them.
How to spruce up lackluster IHOP pancakes
To be clear, these pancakes aren't terrible. They're just mediocre compared to the other pancakes IHOP offers on its menu. Plus, it's hard to compete against pancakes that feature unique, tasty toppings that aren't maple syrup. Unfortunately, these pancakes aren't worthy of a recommendation because, without their trusted companion of syrup, they have zero flavor. The only hint of pancake essence they have is the subtle tanginess from the buttermilk. There's just enough tang that this feature easily becomes the most inviting thing about these pancakes. If these were regular pancakes, with no buttermilk, they would be even more boring.
Since these pancakes are so basic, they're the perfect vessel for additional toppings like berry compotes or whipped cream. Luckily, IHOP allows you to request these toppings. However, you might have to pay extra for them, so ask your server beforehand. If your IHOP location offers pick-up or delivery, you can find creative ways to elevate these pancakes at home. You can stuff each layer of your pancake with the absolute best ingredients like lemon curd and Nutella, or slather them with your favorite butter for an additional salty element. No matter what you choose, it will make these pancakes a 1000 times better.
Luckily, these pancakes aren't expensive. A short stack of pancakes, that's three pancakes, is $7.99, and a full stack, that's five pancakes, is $11.59 (prices vary depending upon location). That's roughly the same price or more than items on the kids menu. Instead of settling for these mediocre pancakes, pay a little bit extra and get a stack of specialty pancakes that's more flavorful to eat.