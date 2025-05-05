The Worst Pancakes On IHOP's Menu Are Also The Most Basic

To be clear, these pancakes aren't terrible. They're just mediocre compared to the other pancakes IHOP offers on its menu. Plus, it's hard to compete against pancakes that feature unique, tasty toppings that aren't maple syrup. Unfortunately, these pancakes aren't worthy of a recommendation because, without their trusted companion of syrup, they have zero flavor. The only hint of pancake essence they have is the subtle tanginess from the buttermilk. There's just enough tang that this feature easily becomes the most inviting thing about these pancakes. If these were regular pancakes, with no buttermilk, they would be even more boring.

Since these pancakes are so basic, they're the perfect vessel for additional toppings like berry compotes or whipped cream. Luckily, IHOP allows you to request these toppings. However, you might have to pay extra for them, so ask your server beforehand. If your IHOP location offers pick-up or delivery, you can find creative ways to elevate these pancakes at home. You can stuff each layer of your pancake with the absolute best ingredients like lemon curd and Nutella, or slather them with your favorite butter for an additional salty element. No matter what you choose, it will make these pancakes a 1000 times better.

Luckily, these pancakes aren't expensive. A short stack of pancakes, that's three pancakes, is $7.99, and a full stack, that's five pancakes, is $11.59 (prices vary depending upon location). That's roughly the same price or more than items on the kids menu. Instead of settling for these mediocre pancakes, pay a little bit extra and get a stack of specialty pancakes that's more flavorful to eat.