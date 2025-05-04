Blanched Vs Unblanched Almond Flour: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no denying that's baking, perhaps more than any other cooking method, is a science. While you can throw whatever you have hanging around the fridge into a soup or saute, baking requires you to have the correct ingredients in rather precise quantities. So, if you're embarking on your next baking project and wondering whether to reach for the blanched almond flour or the unblanched variety, here's all you need to know.

It's the term "blanched" that might be a bit misleading here, because what separates these two varieties of flour is whether the almonds have had their skins removed. Blanched almonds have been skinned before grinding, resulting in a white flour that bakes to a light and fluffy texture. Unblanched almond flour, sometimes called almond meal, is made using the whole almond, skin and all. This adds reddish-brown flecks to the flour and gives it a slightly heavier texture. The two flours can be used interchangeably in recipes, but there will be slight differences in the density and taste of the end product.