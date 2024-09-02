Combine These 2 Flours For Exceptional Gluten-Free Coffee Cake

Finding the right flour ratio is essential for baking a great gluten-free coffee cake. The best possible mix involves using 2 parts almond flour and 1 part coconut flour. For example, if your recipe requires 1.5 cups of flour, mix together 1 cup of almond flour and ½ cup of coconut flour. This mix all but guarantees that your coffee cake will have the right texture and maintain its shape. If you find that your cake is too dry or falls apart, it might be due to an excess of coconut flour, which absorbs a lot of moisture. Adjust the amount or add a bit more liquid to get the perfect result.

On the other hand, if you notice that your cake is too wet or doesn't have enough structure, it could be a sign that there's too much almond flour in the mix. In this case, adding a little more coconut flour can help balance the crumb and give your cake the stability it needs. By sticking to these proportions and making tweaks as necessary, you'll be able to bake a delicious gluten-free coffee cake every time. Be sure to explore other types of gluten-free flours to uncover even more new flavors that can enhance the variety in your baking. Also, try your new golden ratio in these eight tasty coffee cake recipes!