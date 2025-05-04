The Classic Fountain Drink Combo You Can Upgrade At Panera

When you become a regular at one of your favorite chains, you start realizing there are clever ways to customize the available food and drink options. Maybe you even start seeking inspiration out on social media, because while you love what's already on offer, who can deny the fun of creating new items just to your liking? You can learn menu hacks at Red Lobster, or secret menu ideas for Olive Garden, and suddenly your best-loved orders are even more interesting. We rounded up 16 ordering hacks at Panera, and one of our favorites consists of playing with the endless possible upgrades on a classic beverage: the Arnold Palmer. The Arnold Palmer boasts a golf-centric history and a delicious, refreshing combination of iced tea and lemonade.

It's already open to interpretation because you can mix those two at any ratio you like, but at Panera, you can really get inventive with the formula. In the past, we've ranked Panera's pre-made drinks, and plenty are quite tasty. But the move at this chain is to get a fountain drink. All you have to do is choose your size, get your cup, and enjoy limitless (within reason, naturally) visits to the fountains during your visit. Each time, you can try a different Arnold Palmer twist with varying proportions and any of Panera's flavored lemonades and iced teas. This hack appeals to Arnold Palmer fans as well as those of us who want to get a little creative at the fountains without venturing into less-healthy soda territory.