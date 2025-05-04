13 Best Food Souvenirs To Look For While Traveling (That Won't Trip You Up At TSA)

For someone who travels a lot and is entirely obsessed with food and drinks, there's no better souvenir than a curated collection of local foods and interesting grocery store finds from your trip away. Food souvenirs are such a treat (literally) to unpack in your jet-lagged state. Brewing Moroccan mint tea, smearing Italian nocciolata on your snack toast, or unwrapping a colorful Japanese candy is the best kind of nostalgia — it will transport you back to those magical moments from your travels.

Indulging in local specialty foods from a place can be an anthropological deep-dive into understanding the culture. And while eating your way through local menu items is undoubtedly glorious, collecting various snacks and spreads is a great way to take a bit of that food culture home with you.

There are a lot of foods you can bring back from faraway places, but there are also a few things to avoid so you don't get called out by TSA on your way home. We have a long list of food souvenirs that are a safe bet. Whether you are just traveling with a carry-on or you're looking to load the better half of your checked roller bag with goodies, these are the best food souvenirs to collect from local markets, farms, specialty shops, and local grocery store chains while traveling.