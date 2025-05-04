The Non-Coffee Nespresso Pods That Make Tea Dreams Come True

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules and so made many people's morning java ritual pretty effortless with single-portion coffee brewed with the push of a button. In fact, the convenience of a coffee machine is so handy that it's natural for people to start dreaming of other fun drinks they could enjoy through the same medium. Those dreams came true when we discovered the 6 best non-coffee pods for your Nespresso machine. There was one in particular that especially captivated us with its flavor, texture, and color: Dream Latte by the Republic of Tea.

Dream Latte is a fully plant-based, caffeine-free tea drink whose creamy and frothy body can rival even the milkiest of coffee lattes. Its silky consistency is largely created with oat milk powder, which is the first item listed on the tea's ingredient list. The brewed latte also has a stunning color that comes from blue spirulina and butterfly pea flower, making the drink feel a little extra cozy and wholesome. When you're ready to make this dreamy tea, gently shake the pod, put it in your Nespresso machine, and brew on the Lungo setting for the best result. The Republic of Tea is not directly affiliated with Nespresso, so its pods are considered third-party and are only compatible with the Original line, not the unique Vertuo machines.