Giada De Laurentiis Transforms Pistachio Butter Into This Frozen Dessert

Giada De Laurentiis once ventured into a McDonald's in Italy, where she came across a delectable option not available in the United States: the Pistachio McFlurry, which is described by McDonald's as, "The unique taste of McFlurry in a super delicious version, with pistachio and crunchy grains." Inspired by the delightful combo, De Laurentiis developed her own frozen pistachio-based dessert: pistachio milkshakes.

In her recipe, which she shared on her food blog, Giadzy, De Laurentiis features Sicilian pistachio spread, which she calls the powerhouse of the dish. Describing the dessert as a cross between soft serve and a milkshake, De Laurentiis combines a pint of vanilla ice cream with ½ cup pistachio spread, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and between 2 tablespoons and ¼ cup of half and half, depending on the desired consistency.

Speaking of the pistachio butter, which has many uses, De Laurentiis says, "It gives a subtly nutty flavor to the dessert, and when drizzled on top afterward, it hardens into a delicious pistachio shell." After mixing up your milkshakes (her recipe is for two to four servings) in a high-speed blender, De Laurentiis suggests not only an extra drizzle of the pistachio butter but also a garnishing of chopped salted pistachios.