Giada De Laurentiis Transforms Pistachio Butter Into This Frozen Dessert
Giada De Laurentiis once ventured into a McDonald's in Italy, where she came across a delectable option not available in the United States: the Pistachio McFlurry, which is described by McDonald's as, "The unique taste of McFlurry in a super delicious version, with pistachio and crunchy grains." Inspired by the delightful combo, De Laurentiis developed her own frozen pistachio-based dessert: pistachio milkshakes.
In her recipe, which she shared on her food blog, Giadzy, De Laurentiis features Sicilian pistachio spread, which she calls the powerhouse of the dish. Describing the dessert as a cross between soft serve and a milkshake, De Laurentiis combines a pint of vanilla ice cream with ½ cup pistachio spread, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and between 2 tablespoons and ¼ cup of half and half, depending on the desired consistency.
Speaking of the pistachio butter, which has many uses, De Laurentiis says, "It gives a subtly nutty flavor to the dessert, and when drizzled on top afterward, it hardens into a delicious pistachio shell." After mixing up your milkshakes (her recipe is for two to four servings) in a high-speed blender, De Laurentiis suggests not only an extra drizzle of the pistachio butter but also a garnishing of chopped salted pistachios.
How to enhance your pistachio milkshakes
While a drizzle of pistachio butter and some chopped nuts will certainly offer a tasty final touch to your pistachio milkshake, there's no reason you can't expand beyond this nutty recipe. Pistachios pair well with tons of different foods, including desserts, fruits, and spices.
If you'd like to make your shake a bit sweeter, add some chocolate syrup, either in the mix itself or drizzled inside the cup for a more subtle touch. You could even steer it in the direction of the trendy Dubai chocolate bar by adding chocolate along with its signature knafeh, a crunchy shredded phyllo pastry.
For a fruitier result, throw some dried fruit, like dates or apricots, into your blender. Or add a citrus juice like orange, lemon, or lime. This twist can even be added in the form of extracts, although you'll want to remember that a little goes a long way.
If what you're looking for is a more muted enhancement, venture into your spice cabinet. Selections like cinnamon, clove, and cardamom will all work here — and in our recipe for a deluxe pistachio latte – and would be equally useful for a stunning rim adhered to your glass with honey or agave.