Why McDonald's Big Macs And Margaritas Are A Match Made In Heaven

Fast food, as a whole, is generally not thought to be sophisticated, special, or worthy of a boozy pairing. It's the stuff of road trips, late night cravings, and meals where you're just so hungry that anything tastes good. But with careful flavor alchemy and culinary intuition, you can elevate the flavor of your fast food favorites by pairing them with boozy classics and give them the sophisticated upgrade they deserve. One of the most genius McDonald's food and cocktail pairings?

Take the iconic McDonald's Big Mac, in all of its double-decker glory, and pair it with a zesty, bright, and flavorful margarita, served frozen or on the rocks. The punchy and acidic lime notes will stand in beautiful contrast to the creamy and mustard-forward flavor of McDonald's proprietary Big Mac sauce, while the boozy additions, like tequila and triple sec, will cut through the richness of the patty and introduce tart flavors to balance out the saltiness. It's a cohesive and complementary pairing that you shouldn't knock until you try.