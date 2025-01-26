10 Genius Ways To Pair Your McDonald's Order With Booze

Drink pairings aren't just for the fine diners. Even fast food meals deserve to live up to their best, and drinks are all part of the dining experience. Not only are cocktails delicious, but they have specific flavors that bring out new personality in foods — even food from McDonald's. Wine is notable for pairing beautifully with food, but cocktails are far more intertwined in the kitchen, with mixologists often using the same ingredients as those behind the serving line. That said, your local fast-food restaurant is no place to be mixing up cocktails, so if you want to try this out, it's best to do the restaurant staff a favor and order your food to go and do your mixology at home.

The art of food and drink pairings is all about counterbalancing flavors, sometimes in unexpected ways. As Michael Turback and Julia Hastings-Black explain in their book, "Cocktails at Dinner," we want our cocktails to either mirror or contrast the flavors of our dish. By matching fat with acid, or sugar with bitters, new flavors are revealed in every bite.

I grew up in a tiny community with the nearest McDonald's a boat ride away, so my love for fast food was prompted by intrigue and curiosity. My appetite for fast food wasn't fulfilled until I was older, so McDonald's is closer aligned with late-night drinks than nostalgic family nights. Now that I'm a McDonald's fangirl who has spent what feels like a lifetime behind the bar, I feel destined to pair the most legendary menu items with cocktails. I conferred with some fellow bartenders to swap insights and gathered some excellent feedback to help solidify the most genius ways to pair your McDonald's order with booze.

