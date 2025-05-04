The Chex Mix Flavor That Should Stay Out Of Your Cart

Few snacks boast Chex Mix's textural variation, keeping it interesting from the start of the bag till the end. In recent years, Chex Mix has expanded its talent for interesting options by rolling out an array of different flavors — but, by our count, there's one flavor that isn't worth adding to your grocery cart. In our definitive ranking of every Chex Mix flavor, Strawberry Créme Simply Chex fell to the dreaded last place.

Chex Mix describes its Strawberry Créme Simply Chex as "a unique mix of Chex cereal pieces with irresistible strawberry flavor and creme coating." We certainly agree with the "unique" factor, but in execution, we found Strawberry Créme's flavor to be very resistible. For starters, a strawberry-flavored snack that doesn't include freeze-dried strawberries has already set itself up to taste a little "off." As our reviewer noted, "The flavor of this Chex Mix wasn't as artificial as I anticipated, but it didn't scream 'strawberry patch on a Sunday morning,' either. It was clear that this [was] a product that the brand didn't spend too much time thinking about or designing."

Multiple Amazon reviews similarly docked points for lackluster flavor. "I love strawberry flavored anything[,] but I do not love this[.] I do not even like it," wrote one unimpressed foodie, and another agreed, "Not good in taste. My kids didn't [even] like it." As far as the snacks' artificiality goes, the words "strawberry" or "fruit" don't appear on the ingredients label at all (yikes).