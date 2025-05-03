These Are The Worst Lay's Potato Chips, According To Our Taste Test

While you can find a wealth of different potato chip brands at your local supermarket, Lay's remains the most well-known of the bunch. It also might be the most prolific, with a long list of flavors. We also undertook the tasty task of tasting 20 different Lay's potato chip flavors, ranking them from worst to best. According to our taste test, the worst Lay's potato chips you shouldn't bother putting in your shopping cart are the Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot flavor.

The Flamin' Hot flavor has been a hit for years, even inspiring a movie directed by Hollywood star Eva Longoria. We certainly love Flamin' Hot crunchy Cheetos, as indicated by top spots in our ranking of 12 Cheetos flavors and 9 popular baked snacks. However, the flavor didn't work for us when it came to Lay's potato chips. It delivers a powerful punch of heat that doesn't complement the earthy savoriness of the potato chip.

Perhaps the fact that Flamin' Hot Cheetos combine the heat with cheese and a corn-chip base makes for the winning combination that potato chips lack. We weren't offended by the flavor as much as we were just underwhelmed by it in the face of so many other delicious Lay's flavors.