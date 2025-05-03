How To Cut Sashimi - And What's The Right Knife For The Job?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you think homemade sashimi is out of reach, you need to give yourself a little more credit. While master level sushi chefs bring years of experience to the table, you can still make quite good sushi and sashimi yourself without being a master. One of the appeals of sashimi is its freshness and simplicity, so once you've located some good sushi or sashimi-grade fish near you, all you really need to know is how to cut it. But, of course, that's not nothing, either. So, we decided to reach out to an expert, Dr. Jae Choi, the chef-founder of Yakitori Jinbei, a casual, Asian-inspired restaurant specializing in Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist, to ask how we can properly cut sashimi.

Cutting sashimi well involves preserving the flesh of the fish for the purposes of both texture and taste, and Dr. Choi says, "the best method for cutting sashimi is one with a single smooth motion." This can be harder than it sounds, and he advises that, "you want to use firm pressure, however, not too hard to crush the flesh. To keep the integrity of the fish intact, you don't want to use multiple motions during the slicing process." You want to make sure that you do this across the grain of the fish, too, to prevent it from getting chewy. But Dr. Choi also knows that a big part of slicing properly is working with the right knife.