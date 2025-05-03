The Worst Boxed Chocolate Cake Mix On Store Shelves: Which Brand To Avoid

Of all the many forms chocolate can take, chocolate cake is certainly one of our favorites. While we have many chocolate cake recipes to prove it, we can also recognize that chocolate cake mixes will make baking a lot easier. And many chocolate cake mixes turn out delicious, as we've come to find out based on our testing and ranking of 13 boxed chocolate cake mixes. However, the brand to avoid is Baker's Corner Devil's Food Cake Mix.

We followed the directions on the back of every boxed cake mix, tasting each brand and ranking them based on flavor and texture. The Baker's Corner chocolate devil's food cake mix was the worst right out of the box. The ashen, charcoal-hued mix gave us skeptical vibes from the start, which ended up being right once we pulled the cake out of the oven; the coloring didn't look like chocolate, and it didn't taste like it either. The charcoal look of the mix converted into a gritty, sandy texture that almost left a dry aftertaste despite a moist crumb with no uncooked pockets.

The chocolate flavor was bland, if not imperceptible in the face of such an abrasive sandy consistency. But even if we could taste the chocolate, there's no getting past the unpalatable texture. Since we couldn't even take a second bite of Baker's Corner chocolate devil's food cake, it's definitely a cake mix you don't want to put in your shopping cart.