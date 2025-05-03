The Worst Boxed Chocolate Cake Mix On Store Shelves: Which Brand To Avoid
Of all the many forms chocolate can take, chocolate cake is certainly one of our favorites. While we have many chocolate cake recipes to prove it, we can also recognize that chocolate cake mixes will make baking a lot easier. And many chocolate cake mixes turn out delicious, as we've come to find out based on our testing and ranking of 13 boxed chocolate cake mixes. However, the brand to avoid is Baker's Corner Devil's Food Cake Mix.
We followed the directions on the back of every boxed cake mix, tasting each brand and ranking them based on flavor and texture. The Baker's Corner chocolate devil's food cake mix was the worst right out of the box. The ashen, charcoal-hued mix gave us skeptical vibes from the start, which ended up being right once we pulled the cake out of the oven; the coloring didn't look like chocolate, and it didn't taste like it either. The charcoal look of the mix converted into a gritty, sandy texture that almost left a dry aftertaste despite a moist crumb with no uncooked pockets.
The chocolate flavor was bland, if not imperceptible in the face of such an abrasive sandy consistency. But even if we could taste the chocolate, there's no getting past the unpalatable texture. Since we couldn't even take a second bite of Baker's Corner chocolate devil's food cake, it's definitely a cake mix you don't want to put in your shopping cart.
Baker's Corner devil's food cake mix reviews from Aldi's customers
Baker's Corner is an Aldi brand, and considering the grocery offers some pretty great products like these 17 cheap and healthy snacks, we had high hopes for its chocolate devil's food cake. Unfortunately, we were as disappointed as some of the negative reviews from fellow Aldi customers. A Reddit thread about the Baker's Corner chocolate devil's food cake was full of scathing reviews about the taste and texture of the cake. The complainant said that the fake chocolate flavor was reminiscent of Tootsie Pops, which isn't what you'd want a chocolate cake to taste like to begin with. Worse than the artificial chocolate taste was the weakness of the flavor in general. Others responded by describing the cake mix "horrible" and inedible, and a good example of how you can screw up a boxed cake mix.
While Aldi customers shared our sentiments about the chocolate cake mix, some of them said that they liked the Baker's Corner vanilla cake mix, which also appears in a better spot on our own ranking of vanilla cake mixes. To that effect, a customer thought about adding cocoa powder to the yellow cake mix to make it into a chocolate cake. But why do that when you can simply buy a better chocolate cake mix? There are plenty of ways to improve upon boxed cake mix, but you need to start with a solid and tasty foundation.