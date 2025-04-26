The Secret To Perfectly Baked Mac And Cheese From TikTok's Joshua Weissman

There are few things that define American comfort food like mac and cheese. This creamy, hearty dish dates back centuries in our history, and we're all still just as obsessed with it today. You can't beat a well done baked mac and cheese casserole, and it seems easy enough to make. But mac and cheese can be tricky to master, as evidenced by the thousands of "secrets" on social media for making the best.

To get some firsthand insight on which secrets matter most, we consulted chef and content creator Joshua Weissman (@flakeysalt on TikTok). Weissman created the 151st Kentucky Derby Menu for fans to recreate Derby-approved recipes at home for their own celebrations — one of which includes his 'perfectly baked mac and cheese'. All of Weissman's recipes are available on the Kentucky Derby website (and readers can learn more at-home recipes and cocktails, and other at-home party tips on the site as well). Mac and cheese couldn't be more ideal for any southern-style celebration, and Weissman knows how to make sure it's a winning dish every time.

"The secret is NOT overcooking your pasta," he said. "Making a cheese sauce is easy. Keeping your pasta nice and chewy al dente makes a huge difference in the final product, but it's not easy." Cooking pasta al dente is especially important for mac and cheese, since the macaroni continues to expand as it absorbs the cheesy sauce. Another of Weissman's secrets is the type of cheese to use for the sauce. "Any creamy cheese that isn't too aged. Aged cheeses don't always melt great," he added. For his recipe, he uses a 50-50 blend of medium sharp cheddar and raclette or Gruyère cheese. Other than salt and perhaps a little garlic, Weissman prefers to not season the mac and cheese, and let the flavors of the combined cheeses shine.