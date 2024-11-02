20 Cheese Sauces From Around The World

If there's one food that's consistently captured the hearts of humans around the globe, we think it has to be cheese. After all, we're practically hard-wired to love cheese: Its major protein, casein, is broken down into casomorphins as we digest it, which causes our brain to release dopamine, the "feel good" hormone. This has led some to claim that cheese can be mildly addictive, but don't worry — it's not a dangerous habit.

Given the pleasure-inducing effects cheese has on the human brain, it comes as no surprise that cheese is a beloved (and even necessary) part of our diets around the world. Whether you enjoy Brie with a baguette in France or regularly enjoy a snack of chips and queso, it's a fair bet that you love at least one form of cheese. Personally, we think making dips and sauces out of cheese is an easy way to enhance a variety of cuisines, and we're not alone – various cultures around the globe have turned cheese into delectable sauces, each tailored to the tastes of its people.