Irish Beer Bread Is The Perfect Snack For Enjoying A Cold Guinness

When you take your first sip of an ice-cold Guinness Draught, your tongue is instantly met with sweet, creamy, and hoppy flavors as you inhale an aroma of fruity, malty scents. This pint is a classic for a reason and was our number two pick for the best Guinness beers overall. If you're looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite brew, a slice of bread — specifically, Irish beer bread — is the perfect snack to reach for. Not only does this loaf pair beautifully with a cold pint, but it incorporates a good amount of the brew into the batter itself.

No matter which brand you use, there's a good reason to pour beer into your bread batter. Since the libation contains yeast, it can help your loaf rise by reacting with flour and baking powder. In Tasting Table's recipe for Irish beer bread developed by Christina Musgrave, the 12 ounces of Guinness included does just that. But, in addition to its technical contributions, the dark brew also brings all of its complex flavors, making this loaf a subtle mix of nutty and sweet tastes. If you are enjoying a slice with a Guinness, the bread's flavor isn't so overwhelming that you'll get sick of the beer, but it does make the perfect snack for soaking up your pint.